Andrew Neil ‘to delay return to GB News’ after two-month break

GB News founder Andrew Neil is understood to be delaying his return to the channel following a break of more than two months, with reports suggesting the veteran journalist is engaged in strained talks with the company’s management.

Mr Neil has not been seen on screen since 24 June, but had been expected to make a return to present his 8pm show on 6 September.

However, multiple reports suggested the former BBC presenter would not be back in front of the camera on Monday.

One unnamed source suggested to The Times, which first reported the story, that Mr Neil’s return to the channel was far from certain.

“I won’t believe it until I see it,” the employee told the paper. “Hopefully he gets over himself and comes back – for the good of everyone.”

Insiders speaking to The Times and The Daily Telegraph claimed Mr Neil’s absence was linked to a “stand-off” with the channel’s chief executive, Angelos Frangopoulos. Relations between the two men were alleged to have “completely broken down”.

Andrew Neil prepares to broadcast from a studio during the launch event for GB News in June (PA)

A spokesperson for GB News has said throughout the summer that the channel was expecting Mr Neil to return in September.

Mr Neil said in July that the fledgling channel had a “great future” despite being embroiled in chaos both on air and behind the scenes.

He spoke out after a presenter was taken off air in a row over taking the knee. It came amid reports of low viewing figures and the resignation of a senior executive.

Mr Neil stepped away from his regular evening show less than two weeks after its launch.

Former Sky News presenter Colin Brazier and former ITV News host Alastair Stewart have covered for Mr Neil during his absence.

The Independent contacted GB News for comment.