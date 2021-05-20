Prince Harry has condemned the BBC over the Panorama revelations surrounding Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

California-based Harry attacked the media culture that surrounded Diana and that he argues has continued with his own family, saying “Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”

“Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service,” he said in a statement.

“She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth.”

An inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive interview with Diana, and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.

Mr Bashir was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess in 1995, a report by Lord Dyson said.

“Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today,” added Harry.

“Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.

“By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

In response to Lord Dyson’s report, Bashir released his own statement.

“This is the second time that I have willingly fully co-operated with an investigation into events more than 25 years ago,” he said.

“I apologised then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up.

“It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret. But I absolutely stand by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and again more recently.”