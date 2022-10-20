Krishnan Guru-Murthy taken off air by Channel 4 News after calling Tory minister Steve Baker ‘a c**t’
Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week after he called Tory MP Steve Baker “a c**t”.
The journalist was suspended from presenting duties after a hot mic caught him insulting the Northern Ireland minister following an interview about the chaos engulfing Liz Truss’s government.
Guru-Murthy later apologised for what a comment he said was made in an “unguarded moment”.
A statement from the broadcaster said: "Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week."
Guru-Murthy will not return to Channel 4 News before 4 November due to a pre-existing week of leave.
The presenter’s insult was caught on a livestream. He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.
“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.
“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.” More follows...
