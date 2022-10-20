Liz Truss news – live: Johnson and Sunak ‘expected to stand’ in Tory leadership race after PM resigns
Former PM and chancellor may clash for keys to No 10
Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street
Liz Truss has announced she is resigning as prime minister after just 45 days in office.
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are expected to stand in the leadership race, reports say, with a new prime minister set to be decided by the end of next week.
The Conservatives could be set for another bitter battle for the top job, six weeks after the last one ended, if the former prime minister faces the chancellor who played a pivotal role in his downfall.
Ms Truss’s brief stint as leader involved a mini-Budget that spooked the market, the sacking of her close ally and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman and chaos in Westminster around a confidence vote where there were allegations of senior Tories manhandling and bullying colleagues.
Just yesterday she told PMQs she is a “fighter not a quitter.”
Good riddance to climate wrecker Truss – Greenpeace
Environmental campaigners have welcomed Liz Truss’s resignation, after policies from her short time in office threatened to expand fossil fuel production and rip up legal protections for nature.
Rebecca Newsom, Head of Politics at Greenpeace UK, said: “Liz Truss has gone and her climate-wrecking, nature-harming, economy-busting agenda should go with her. The country has given this failed ideology a go, and no one liked it – not the market, not the people, not even Truss’s own party.
“This sorry saga has shown us that a prime minister who makes the rich richer, puts fossil fuel profits before people’s well-being, backs fracking, and scraps nature protections will not last long in office.”
The outgoing prime minister sought to lift a ban on fracking, as well as removing environmental obligations for developers in her touted Investment Zones.
“It’s fitting that her government’s last ruinous act was to force their own MPs to break a manifesto commitment by voting for an unpopular, unproven fracking industry that has no future. The lesson for whoever succeeds Liz Truss as prime minister, and the government as a whole, couldn’t be clearer,” Ms Newsom said.
More Tories back Boris Johnson bid
Several Tory MPs have now come out in favour of Boris Johnson to return as prime minister.
The argument has emerged that Mr Johnson would restore democratic legitimacy as he can claim the backing of the public from his landslide in 2019.
We told you about James Duddridge and Brendan Clarke-Smith in an earlier post [15.49]. Paul Bristow said he would back Mr Johnson, citing strong support from his constituents in Peterborough. Michael Fabricant said: “He’s a winner and the only MP with legitimacy having been overwhelmingly elected by the country.”
Nadine Dorries, tweeting before Ms Truss resigned, said: “One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ‘25.”
“MPs must demand return of Boris Johnson”
Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley, said: “Come back Boss. The country needs you.” A similar message to Mr Duddridge.
Worth noting that three of the six listed here, Mr Clarke-Smith, Mr Bristow and Mr Duddridge, all entered parliament in 2019 and may feel they owe their careers to Mr Johnson. Ms Dorries was a hyper-loyal member of Mr Johnson’s cabinet.
Tory MP threatens defection if Boris Johnson wins
Some Tory MPs are excited by the prospect of a return to power by Boris Johnson [see previous post].
Others are not. The Guardian’s deputy political editor Jessica Elgot tweeted that a Tory MP said they would “immediately defect” to Labour if Mr Johnson were to win the coming Tory leadership race in which he is expected to stand.
Tory MPs come out for Johnson
We are already seeing Conservatives expressing their support for Boris Johnson to succeed Liz Truss, after reports that the former prime minister is expected to stand in the race for No 10.
Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw since 2019 who was made a PPS after dozens of Mr Johnson’s ministers resigned, said he wanted to see the ex-leader back in charge.
ITV quoted Mr Clarke-Smith: “You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. It’s time for him to return.”
James Dudderidge, the minister for international trade, tweeted: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing.”
Rishi Sunak will make second bid for prime minister, allies claim
Close allies of Rishi Sunak have told The Independent that the former chancellor will run in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.
There has so far been no official announcement from Sunak on his intentions.
But two prominent members of the unsuccessful campaign to make him leader this summer said that they understood he was preparing a fresh bid, and was ready to take on other contenders.
Mr Sunak came first in the MPs’ rounds of voting in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, and is bookies’ favourite as frontrunner for the succession to Liz Truss.
More reports say Boris Johnson up for leadership
The Telegragh is now reporting that it has heard Boris Johnson is expected to stand to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.
It has been less than two months since Mr Johnson left Downing Street.
The Times also carried a report on the former prime minister’s expected bid.
Watch: New PM will be in place ‘before fiscal statement’, Sir Graham Brady says
Boris Johnson to stand in leadership election - reports
Boris Johnson will stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss, it is reported.
According to The Times, Mr Johnson - who was replaced by Ms Truss - believes his candidacy is in the “national interest”.
The Conservative Party will hold a leadership contest in the coming days to choose the PM’s successor.
