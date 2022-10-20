✕ Close Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street

Liz Truss has announced she is resigning as prime minister after just 45 days in office.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are expected to stand in the leadership race, reports say, with a new prime minister set to be decided by the end of next week.

The Conservatives could be set for another bitter battle for the top job, six weeks after the last one ended, if the former prime minister faces the chancellor who played a pivotal role in his downfall.

Ms Truss’s brief stint as leader involved a mini-Budget that spooked the market, the sacking of her close ally and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman and chaos in Westminster around a confidence vote where there were allegations of senior Tories manhandling and bullying colleagues.

Just yesterday she told PMQs she is a “fighter not a quitter.”