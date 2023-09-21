Rupert Murdoch steps down as News Corp and Fox chairman with eldest son Lachlan to take over– live
Rupert Murdoch has announced he is stepping down as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses.
The media tycoon is set to be replaced by his eldest son Lachlan, with the change of leadership due to take place following the companies’ annual meeting in mid-November.
The 92-year-old said he was in “robust health” and would be appointed chairman emeritus of each company.
In a letter to staff, he said “the time is right for me to take on different roles”.
He wrote: “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change.
“But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole chairman of both companies.
Mr Murdoch began building his media empire in Australia during the 1950s, and went on to acquire The Sun, The Wall Street Journal, The Times, Fox News and publishing giant HarperCollins.
The announcement of his son Lachlan as successor follows years of speculation which inspired the hit HBO series Succession.
How did Rupert Murdoch’s 70-year-long career begin?
Rupert Murdoch began his remarkable 70-year-long career as a reporter and sub-editor on the Daily Express in London.
He was born in Melbourne, Australia, on March 11 1931 to leading Australian newspaper proprietor Sir Keith Murdoch.
Mr Murdoch was educated at Geelong Grammar, one of Australia’s most prestigious private schools, and Oxford University’s Worcester College, before joining the Daily Express.
He returned to Australia when his father died in 1952, leaving him the Adelaide News and Sunday Mail.
The tireless entrepreneur used the two titles as a springboard, building up their circulation and profits so he could buy up other papers, start new ones and move into TV and radio.
By the time he was 33, he had established Australia’s first national newspaper, The Australian, and owned other titles including the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror in Sydney, the Sunday Truth in Brisbane, the Sunday Times in Perth and the News in Darwin.
He was also chairman of the Southern Television Corporation and owned two radio stations.
Murdoch thanks “truck drivers” and “cleaners” in resignation letter
Rupert Murdoch thanks “truck drivers distributing our papers” and office “cleaners” in his resignation letter.
The 92-year-old informed colleagues in a letter on Thursday of his retirement, noting that he would officially make the transition in November.
In a part of his touching letter, Murdoch wrote: “Whether the truck drivers distributing our papers, the cleaners who toil when we have left the office, the assistants who support us or the skilled operators behind the cameras or the computer code, we would be less successful and have less positive impact on society without your day-after-day dedication.”
Murdoch praised as “visionary leader” in reactions to retirement
Rupert Murdoch has been praised as a “bold, brilliant, visionary leader” as reactions to his retirement announcements begin.
Piers Morgan, a former employee of Murdoch’s, was among those paying tribute.
The 58-year-old has worked for a succession of Mr Murdoch’s outlets, and aged 29 he was appointed as the editor of the now defunct newspaper the News of the World by the media mogul.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morgan said: “Rupert Murdoch has been a bold, brilliant, visionary leader whose audacity & tenacity built a magnificently successful global media empire.
“It’s been a privilege to work for him on and off for the past 30 years, and an ongoing masterclass in journalism & business. Thanks Boss!”
Rupert Murdoch in ‘robust health’
Rupert Murdoch has said the “time is right” to take on different roles after the 92-year-old media tycoon announced his retirement as chairman from Fox and News Corp.
He wrote in a letter to staff on Thursday: “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change.
“But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole chairman of both companies.
“Our companies are in robust health, as am I. Our opportunities far exceed our commercial challenges. We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years – I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them.
“In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas. Our companies are communities, and I will be an active member of our community.”
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chairman of media empire
Fox Corporation and News Corporation said Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan, will become sole chairman of the firms after their annual general meetings in mid-November.
He will continue as executive chairman and chief executive of Fox Corporation.
Mr Murdoch will be appointed chairman emeritus of each company.
Lachlan Murdoch said: “On behalf of the Fox and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career.
“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.
“We are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”
