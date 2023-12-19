For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC’s Gladiators reboot will be making its way to TV screens early next year.

The reboot announcement was made during Saturday’s final of Strictly Come Dancing, as cast members Fire, Niro, Giant and Fury appeared alongside Claudia Winkleman to deliver the voting terms and conditions before revealing the exciting news about their own show.

When asked by Winkleman when the show would be returning, Fire (Montell Douglas) said it would be in the "beginning of the new year".

"Beginning of the new year? Let’s not be more specific then that," Winkleman replied jokingly, before moving on to the next segment.

An official release date is yet to be announced by BBC, however, a brief teaser appeared at the end of the programme, featuring the show’s logo and the words "Coming Soon".

The upcoming gameshow will see contestants compete against “Gladiators” in a series of fun sporty challenges, to win a prize.

It will also feature 16 Gladiators, referees to keep things fair, and a live audience to cheer the challengers on.

The upcoming Gladiators for 2024 are Legend, Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro, Electro, Giant, Steel, Apollo, Comet, Viper, Athena, Fury, Phantom, Sabre and Dynamite.

Many of the Gladiators on the show are elite athletes, including Fire, who was a former Team GB Sprinter and Olympic Bobsledder who held the British woman’s record for fastest 100m sprint at 11.05 seconds, according to a BBC press release.

The challenges set to take place in the new series will be a mix of brand-new games and returning classics such as Duel, where players stand on small platforms and must knock each other off using sticks, Hang Tough and The Eliminator.

The show first made it to the UK in 1992 on ITV and ran for eight seasons before ending in 2002.

Gladiators was then brought back for a short run by Sky between 2008-2009, with Ian Wright, Kirsty Gallacher and Caroline Flack as hosts.

This year the show will be presented by father and son duo, Bradley and Barney Walsh.

Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh (PA)

Speaking about 2023 reboot, Bradley Walsh said: "Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!!

"Saturday night family entertainment at its best... ARE YOU READY?!"

Barney added: "Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is GLADIATORS."

Gladiators will air on BBC One and iPlayer in 2024.