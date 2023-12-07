ITV Phillip Schofield investigation ‘unable to uncover’ evidence of affair with PA

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV’s review into Phillip Schofield’s behaviour on This Morning has been published after he quit the TV show over allegations surrounding his relationship with a younger colleague.

The 61-year-old senstionally quit ITV in May this year after admitting a “consensual on-off relationship” that was “unwise, but not illegal”.

He apologised for the affair, which happened while he was married to his wife of 30 years, Stephanie Lowe. ITV subsequently launched a review into Mr Schofield’s behaviour on the popular morning show.

A report by Jane Mulcahy KC said: “ITV’s management made considerable efforts to determine the truth about an alleged relationship between PS (Schofield) and PX (the runner) following on from the publication of a story in The Sun newspaper in early December 2019.

“However, in the face of the denials of the individuals involved, ITV was unable to uncover the relevant evidence until PS’s admission in late May 2023.”

Mr Schofield “reluctantly declined” to take part in an external review into the circumstances surrounding his departure from ITV because of “the risk to his health,” the report said

It added that his mental health has since deteriorated. The runner, who has not been named, also declined to participate in the review.

The daytime programme continued to face scrutiny following Mr Schofield‘s departure, with allegations of a “toxic” environment.

Mr Schofield‘s co-host Holly Willoughby left the show in October.