For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Holly Willoughby made a surprise return on ITV’s This Morning in a throwback clip, leaving some fans confused.

In Wednesday’s episode, hosted by Rylan Clark and Emma Willis, the lengthy segment featured a compilation of the best show bits of 2023.

In one of the clips, Willoughby was seen with Craig Doyle as they spoke to Broadway star Idina Menzel.

During the interview, the 42-year-old quizzed Menzel on the 10th anniversary of Frozen and spoke about her role as Wicked’s green witch, Elphaba.

But some viewers were surprised to see Willoughby back on their screens.

Holly returned to the show in a throwback clip (ITV/This Morning )

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan commented: “Viewers just switching on will think Holly’s back.”

Another added: “Have I missed something? Holly is back but not full-time. Or am I jumping to conclusions here?”

Shutting down the rumours a third person said: “Guys, it’s a compilation clip. Holly hasn’t actually returned #ThisMorning.”

Willoughby announced her departure from the daytime show in October just days after reports of an alleged kidnap plot against her emerged.

The TV presenter joined ITV’s daytime show in 2009, presenting alongside Phillip Schofield until his own scandal-ridden departure from the show earlier this year.

On Tuesday (10 October), the 42-year-old, who confirmed on Thursday that she would be back to present Dancing on Ice on ITV, announced that on social media that she was leaving the show after 14 years “for me and my family”.

In the post she added: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day. Richard and Judy said, ‘We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much.”