Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jermaine Jenas has apologised as he admitted to sending “inappropriate messages” to women at the BBC in the wake of his sacking by the corporation over workplace misconduct.

The former footballer said he was ashamed and had let himself down – but strongly denied any criminality and being a “sex pest”.

The 41-year-old also disclosed that his marriage is on the rocks and confessed that he had lied to his wife over the allegations in an attempt to “find a way out of this mess”.

Among his revelations is his admission that he “frantically” sexted a woman over 24 hours after getting her number at a work event.

After being married to model Ellie Penfold for 13 years, he said his behaviour was cheating, “although nothing physical ever happened”.

Jermaine Jenas has apologised as he admitted to sending ‘inappropriate messages’ to women at the BBC in the wake of his sacking by the corporation over workplace misconduct ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

Jenas was named Women’s Football Ally of the Year at the 2024 Women’s Football Awards.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper on Friday, Mr Jenas said: “I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry.

“I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology – especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry. I am sorry for what I have put them through.

“I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help.

“I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard.”

The Match Of The Day and One Show presenter was sacked by the BBC from the presenting line-ups of both shows this week after a female One Show colleague raised concerns about unsolicited messages.

Jermaine Jenas presented Match Of The Day and the One Show ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Mr Jenas said he fell below the standard of responsibility that “needs to be upheld when you’re a member of the BBC”, but insisted there was no criminality involved.

“I did nothing illegal – these were inappropriate messages between two consenting adults,” he said.

He denied sending sexual pictures or videos.

Mr Jenas made 21 appearances for the England national team, as well as playing for Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

He successfully moved into the media after his playing career and earned £190,000 – £194,999 for his work on the FA Cup, Match of the Day and the World Cup.

His departure comes at a difficult time for the BBC, which is still reeling from the Huw Edwards scandal and the ongoing accusations of abuse on the set of Strictly Come Dancing.