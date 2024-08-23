Jermaine Jenas: Everything we know as One Show presenter is sacked by BBC

Support truly

BBC presenter Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the corporation following complaints about his workplace conduct.

The former England footballer, who reguarlarly hosts the One Show and often appears on Match of the Day, has said he is seeking legal advice about the situation

The BBC has pulled Jenas, 41, from both of the shows he appears on, with a spokesperson saying: “We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Jenas has said he is “not happy” about the situation, but has refused to address the allegations made against him. He has co-hosted the One Show alongside Alex Jones since 2020, becoming a permanent presenter in 2021.

Alongside his work with the BBC, Jenas also works for talkSport, where he was presenting on air when the news of his termination broke. He did not appear surprised by the news, but was also reluctant to discuss the situation on air.

Jermaine Jenas, Alex Jones and Roman Kemp promote BBC’s The One Show ( BBC/Jamie Simonds )

The BBC has came under scrutiny over its approach to complaint handling this year in the wake of their handling of veteran presenter Huw Edwards and ongoing accusations of abuse surrounding Strictly Come Dancing.

The corporation has released no further details on the circumstances around the termination of Jenas, other than to confirm the reports are true.

Here’s everything we know about the situation:

What did Jermaine Jenas do?

The BBC reports that Jenas’ contract had been terminated following complaints about his workplace conduct. The allegations against him refer to digital communications believed to be texts.

It is understood the issues were raised with the corporation a few weeks ago, with the announcement of Jenas’ contract termination coming on August 22.

Asked about the situation on talkSport radio, Jenas said “I can’t really talk about it”. Referring to his termination, he said: “I, as you can probably see, I am not happy about it.”

“I’ve just got to leave this to a team of lawyers at the minute who are, yeah, I suppose just managing the situation,” he said.

“This is... Yeah, it’s tough, you know. But I’ve got to listen to my lawyers.”

Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC (David Mirzoeff/PA) ( PA Archive )

Breaking his silence since the programme, a spokesperson for Jenas said: there are “two sides to every story”, with another sources saying there is “no suggestion of illegality.”

‘Multiple women’ have now come forward, reports The Mirror, as the BBC removes several pieces of content baring Jenas images from their operating locations.

Jenas will be continuing his work with talkSport for the timebeing, with a spokesperson for the radio station saying they have made the decision “with Jermaine that he should continue to present”.

“Given the array of serious allegations being reported as the story continues to evolve, it’s for Jermaine as a private individual to address them in the way he chooses,” they said.

“There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on talkSport in the immediate future.”

Jenas is also employed by TNT sports – formerly BT sports – who have declined to comment on the matter.

Who is Jermaine Jenas?

Jenas began his football career at 17, playing for his native Nottingham Forest in 2001 before stints at Tottenham and Newcastle and QPR. He made 21 appearances for England during his career, scoring one goal.

Jermaine Jenas plays for Tottenham in 2010/11 ( Getty )

In 2016, Jenas retired from football at age 32, and soon moved into media work. Beginning on ITV Sport, the former footballer moved on to Match of the Day as well as BT Sport. And after presenting on the One Show since 2020, it was announced he would become a permanent fixture in 2021, replacing Matt Baker after his departure.

Jenas recently won a women’s football ally of the year award. He earned £190,000 – £194,999 for his work on the FA Cup, Match of the Day and the World Cup.

In 2011, he married wife Ellie Penfold, and the pair live with their three children in Hertfordshire. He also has a fourth child from a previous marriage who lives in America.