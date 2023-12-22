Loose Women’s Olivia Attwood forced to pull out of Christmas party due to injury

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loose Women panellist Olivia Attwood was forced to miss out on the ITV show’s Christmas party due to an eye injury.

The 32-year-old TV personality shared the news on her Instagram story on 20 December with a photo of her left eye bandaged up.

The post said: "Was meant to be off to @loosewomen Christmas lunch... but my eye had other ideas.”

Attwood has since provided fans with an update, with a video and picture of the patch no longer on her eye.

She told fans: “So the patch is off and everything’s fine. Thank you for all your messages, I know I look very dramatic

“Essentially I had a little cyst on the inside of my eyelid.” Attwood went into detail about how the doctors removed the cyst from her eye and “cut it off”.

Olivia Attwood shares an update with fans on Instagram (Oliva Attwood Instagram )

The star shared another snap on her story thanking her surgeon for removing the cyst.

“Have to laugh. Thank you…for coming to my rescue,” Attwood added.

Attwood, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2017, joined the Loose Women panel earlier this year.

In 2022, the reality TV personality was in the line-up for I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! but her time was cut short for medical reasons.

Ahead of the new series starting, Attwood confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the jungle.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday 7 November 2022 that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.

“To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I’m A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would),” they wrote.

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has. You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course.”

Last week on the ITV show, the star who recently got married to footballer Bradley Dack opened up about her future and building a family.

Attwood and Dack tied this knot earlier this year (Instagram/ Oliviajade_Attwood)

Speaking to Charlene White, Jane Moore and Linda Robson, Attwood said: “I’m sitting here listening to you girls talking and I’m thinking I’m going to be a geriatric mother, as they call it.”

When asked if she had plans to have children in the immediate future, Attwood replied: “No. I mean, never say never, you know, and all that stuff.

“I’m obviously married and very happy and Brad would love to have one, you know, tomorrow. But I’m, right now, other things excite me. I don’t have that maternal instinct yet. The way it is going, I probably will be around that 35 age. Which is mad to hear that’s when they call if geriatric!”

Attwood and Dack tied the knot in the summer of 2023, with around 80 friends and family at the intimate ceremony at the Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge, which was decorated 10,000 roses and over 25,000 individual flowers by Red Floral Architecture.