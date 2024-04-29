Russell Brand reveals ‘incredible’ baptism in River Thames

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Brand has revealed he got baptised in the River Thames, less than a year after allegations of sexual assault against him were first reported.

In a video posted on his Instagram on Monday, Mr Brand described his baptism as an “incredible” and “profound” experience.

“Many of you would have had your experiences of baptism and will therefore know what I’m talking about,” he added.

“Something occurred in the process of baptism that was incredible, overwhelming, literally overwhelming because I was obviously underwater and it was the River Thames at some points.”

In a separate video, the comedian told his followers that he was considering getting baptised, describing it as an “opportunity to leave the past behind”.

He said at the time, in a video recorded in his back garden, that he hadn’t decided on a location but was considering the Thames.

In September, a Channel 4 Dispatches and Sunday Times investigation revealed accusations by four women of rape, sexual assault and abuse at the height of Mr Brand’s fame between 2006 and 2013.

Mr Brand, who the Metropolitan Police have questioned, has strongly denied all the accusations against him and recently told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a YouTube video that the claims were “very, very hurtful”.

Channel 4 has since been forced to answer questions on how much its bosses were aware of while the presenter worked on its programmes Big Brother’s Big Mouth and Kings Of Comedy between 2004 and 2007.

Publishing its findings from an internal investigation in March , the channel found “no evidence” that its bosses knew about the allegations against Mr Brand.

According to the Dispatches investigation published in September, Mr Brand allegedly entered a relationship with one of the women when he was 31 and she was aged 16.

She claimed that he sexually assaulted her at his home just before their relationship ended.

Another woman is said to have received treatment at a rape crisis centre after she claimed she was raped by Mr Brand.

The third complainant is said to have claimed Mr Brand assaulted her in Los Angeles, with the star then threatening legal action if she took her case further.

The Times reported that Mr Brand was “physically and emotionally abusive” towards a fourth complainant.

The allegations also included controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, which he denies.