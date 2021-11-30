The first full length trailer for the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has arrived – you can watch it below.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who respectively portray Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes in the show will all return for the reboot.

Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones in the original series, will not return. Cattrall has been open about not wanting to return to the franchise in the past.

The new trailer shows Carrie being interviewed and spending time with husband Mr Big (Chris North) while fans are speculating that Miranda’s character could come out in the show after a scene in which she appears to be on a date with a woman appears early on in the new trailer.

Nixon, who plays Miranda, identifies as queer, and she spoke about coming out to Attitude magazine in 2020.

“Falling in love with my wife was one of the great delights and surprises of my life, but it didn’t seem like I became a whole new person, or like some door had been unlocked,” she said. “It was like: ‘I have fallen in love with different people in my life and they’ve all been men before. Now this is a woman and she is amazing.’”

Nixon is also frequent activist for LGBT+ rights.

You can see the full trailer here:

And Just Like That full trailer

Meanwhile, fans have been reacting to the trailer with many lamenting the loss of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha character.

“Sex and the City is not the same without Samantha,” one fan wrote on social media while another added: “There can be no Sex and the City without Samantha.” A third tweeted: “We miss Samantha already.”

You can see some more of the reaction here:

The 10-episode season will premiere on HBO Max on 9 December with two episodes, and will roll out weekly every Thursday until February.