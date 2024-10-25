Stephen Colbert roasts Tucker Carlson’s ‘daddy issues’ with Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Late-night host Stephen Colbert was dumbfounded by Tucker Carlson’s “dad” metaphor for Donald Trump calling it “incredibly gross and weird” on his show on Thursday evening.

Colbert, a vocal Trump opponent, shared Carlson’s speech with his audience at the top of his show as part of his nightly news recap. As the election draws closer, Colbert is razor-focused on each presidential campaign.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host mocked Carlson for his speech at a Trump rally in Duluth, Georgia for exciting a crowd of MAGA supporters by boasting Trump was a “dad” about to come home to give his “bad little girl” a “vigorous spanking.”

Stephen Colbert’s facial expression after showing his audience Tucker Carlson’s speech from a rally in Georgia this week ( Late Show with Stephen Colbert / YouTube )

Carlson, who was fired from the network that made him famous last year, used the metaphor to justify Trump seeking retaliation against his enemies and opponents – something the former president has said he would do if he is re-elected.

“There has to be a point at which Dad comes home. Yeah, that’s right. Dad comes home. And he’s p*ssed. Dad is p*ssed,” Carlson said in his speech.

Cameras then cut to Colbert with his upper lip tucked – a face Colbert made to mock Eric Trump, the son of the former president. Pretending to be Eric Trump, Colbert acted as though the Trump son was desperate for his father to come home.

The late-night host then prepared his audience for the next line, which went viral on Thursday.

“Let me just say, what he said next is incredibly gross and weird and I hope you haven’t just had a large meal,” Colbert said.

“When Dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl’. ‘You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now,’” Carlson said in his speech on Wednesday.

“I just can’t figure out why they’re having trouble appealing to female voters,” Colbert joked.

He added: “Not to fact-check you there Tuck, but we know from Stormy Daniels that Daddy’s the one who likes to get spanked.”

Colbert was referring to the adult film star’s testimony during Trump’s criminal trial over hush money payments in New York earlier this year. Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Trump in the early 2000s, said she “swatted” Trump on the butt during one of their meetings.

After showing the clips of Carlson speaking, Colbert got inches away from his broadcast camera with a concerned and disgusted expression.

“That was an upsetting little monologue,” Colbert said.