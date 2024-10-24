Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson whipped up a crowd of Donald Trump supporters with a bizarre speech comparing the former president to a dad coming home to punish his misbehaving children.

Carlson ranted against the Democrats to a MAGA crowd in Duluth, Georgia, describing them as “the party of weirdos” - while also talking enthusiastically about how the former president would give “bad little girls” a “vigorous spanking”.

Referring to Trump’s potential return to the White House, the 55 year-old pundit said: “There has to be a point at which Dad comes home. “Yeah, that’s right. Dad comes home. And he’s p*ssed. Dad is p*ssed.”

“When Dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl’. ‘You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now.

“‘And no, it’s not going to hurt me more than it hurts you,” Carlson continued. “No, it’s not. I’m not going to lie, it’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this.’”

Tucker Carlson’s bizarre speech framed Donald Trump as a father coming to spank his children ( Reuters )

He told rallygoers “it has to be this way” because if disobedient children go unpunished they will continue to act out.

“That’s not said in the spirit of hate, it’s not said in the spirit of vengeance or bigotry – far from it. It’s said in the spirit of justice which is the purest and best thing there is,” he added.

The sea of MAGA-hat-wearing fans roared with applause for the metaphor that pins the former president as an angry father ready to come home and punish his “disobedient” children – a clear reference to Trump’s promise to retaliate against his enemies. In keeping with theme, the crowd of supporters chanted “Daddy’s home!” when Trump later took the stage.

Scorned by prosecutors, judges, the media and his political opponents, Trump has continuously told supporters he would utilize his power to go after those he believes are an “enemy from within” should he be re-elected in November. Most recently, he said he would use the military or National Guard to go after the so-called enemy AKA “radical left lunatics.”

The former Fox host had the crowd chanting “daddy’s home” ( REUTERS )

In a similar vein, Carlson denounced the 2020 election results – a staple of the former Fox News host – and insinuated it must have been stolen from Trump by Democrats because Harris “has no skills”.

Carlson also claimed the Democrats followed a “Soviet model” of leadership where “all that matters is the collective”. The comments come eight months after the former Fox host interviewed Vladimir Putin for two hours of what was widely condemned at the time as “mass propaganda” for the Russian leader.

The speech has been mocked on social media, with various tweets from Democrats describing it as “sick” while rapid response advisor for the Harris campaign James Singer just wrote on X: “This is f***ing weird”.

And author Karley Kingsley tweeted: “Tucker Carlson’s “beat the opinion out of your daughter, tell her it’s her fault, vote her rights away, and stage a coup” speech just summed up the world that MAGA wants to live in. Now I see why his daughters are registered Democrats.”