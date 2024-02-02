Stephen Colbert says Trump is right about one thing with Taylor Swift conspiracy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stephen Colbert joked on Wednesday that Donald Trump may be right about one thing when it comes to the wild, right-wing Taylor Swift conspiracy theories.

During his late-night show on Wednesday night, Mr Colbert joined other late-night hosts in poking fun at right-wing conspiracy theorists who have claimed Swift is part of a conspiracy to defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Pointing to recent reports that Mr Trump has claimed he is “more popular” than Swift, he said: “Of course, we can’t even fantasise about Joe Biden screaming out the bridge to Cruel Summer without Donald Trump ruining it, because Trump is jealous now and privately claiming that he is more popular than Taylor Swift.

“What? More popular than Taylor Swift. That is insane. Can you imagine Trump selling out stadiums in Tokyo?” Mr Colbert continued as he slipped into his Trump impression.

“If that’s not ridiculous enough, he’s also claiming that he has ‘more committed fans’ than Taylor does.

“Well, to be fair in the last three years, about 500 of his fans have been committed to jail.”

Mr Colbert also joked that Swift endorsing Joe Biden would be “beneath the dignity of the office” of the singer.

“With Trump’s nomination a near certainty, the Maga mob is now turning their focus to their leader’s last remaining political rival: Taylor Swift,” Mr Colbert said.

“Apparently, Donald Trump and his allies are freaking out over reports that Joe Biden is seeking an endorsement from Taylor Swift.

“C’mon Joe, seeking the endorsement of a pop star? Don’t you think that’s beneath the dignity of the office of Taylor Swift. She has to have standards!”

The late-night host noted that Swift did endorse Mr Biden in 2020 “and her support this year could be huge”.

“The size of the hugeness: Large. Just last year, a single Instagram post of hers led to 35,000 new voter registrations. That’s impressive,” he added.

He went on to reference a recent report which claimed Mr Biden’s staff may even be considering sending him to a show on Swift’s current Eras tour.

“That would be fun,” Mr Colbert said. “I wonder what era he’d dress as? I’m gonna I’m gonna guess Mesozoic.”

Right-wingers including former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Jack Posobiec have recently claimed, without any evidence, that Swift is a government psy-op and that she and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are “an artificially culturally propped-up couple” created to get Mr Biden re-elected.

It came after Swift attended an NFL match in which her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend was playing over the weekend.

After Sunday’s game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, clinching their spot in the next Super Bowl, Swift was seen walking onto the pitch with her boyfriend’s parents before throwing her arms around the sporting star.

Swift has been a regular spectator at the team’s matches since she began dating Kelce last year.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Nonetheless, the heartwarming moment captured between the couple at Sunday’s game prompted right-wingers to baselessly suggest that the upcoming Super Bowl could be rigged to ensure that the Kansas City Chiefs win in a roundabout strategy to help Mr Biden’s campaign.

Rumble host Mike Crispi bizarrely claimed that Swift would come out onstage during the Halftime Show of the Super Bowl and announce that she is endorsing Mr Biden for president.

Swift is yet to issue an endorsement of any candidate in this election cycle, but The New York Times reported on Monday that aides to the president are hoping to sign her on as a campaign surrogate, considering her expansive cultural influence.