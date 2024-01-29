Vivek Ramaswamy pushes conspiracy about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fresh off his failed bid for the presidency, Vivek Ramaswamy is now pushing an outlandish election conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift and the NFL.

On Monday morning — a day after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, clinching their spot in the next Super Bowl — Mr Ramaswamy suggested the game would be rigged in a roundabout strategy to promote President Joe Biden.

In recent months, Taylor Swift has been a major fixture at Chiefs games, attending several of them to cheer on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

Mr Ramaswamy baselessly insinuated that Ms Swift and Mr Kelce’s relationship had been ‘artificially culturally propped-up’ by the media, and theorized the couple would eventually endorse Mr Biden for president.

‘I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,’ Mr Ramaswamy tweeted. ‘And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.’

‘Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,’ he added.

Mr Ramaswamy’s tweet came as a reply to right-wing figure and Pizzagate promoter Jack Posobiec, who tweeted that he was thinking about ‘when Taylor Swift called out the Soros family in 2019 for buying the rights to her music and then how she came out a super liberal in 2020.’ A private equity firm founded by Mr Soros was one of several companies that owned a stake in the holding company owned by Scooter Braun, who purchased Swift’s masters in 2019.

Contrary to Mr Posobiec’s claim that she ‘came out a super liberal in 2020,’ Ms Swift’s public support for Democrats predates the purchase of her masters. In 2018, she endorsed two Democrats running for office in Tennessee.

Though Ms Swift has mostly kept quiet on politics, she did endorse Mr Biden for president in 2020, and in September got more than 35,000 people to register to vote with an Instagram post on National Voter Registration Day.