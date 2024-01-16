Jump to content

Vivek Ramaswamy suspends campaign after coming fourth in Iowa

Biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author expected to endorse Donald Trump after former president’s overwhelming win

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 16 January 2024 04:27
Vivek Ramaswamy is ending his presidential campaign after finishing fourth in the Iowa Caucuses.

The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author is expected to endorse Donald Trump after the former president’s overwhelming victory in the first contest in the Republican presidential primary.

“There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country,” he told his supporters in the Hawkeye State on Monday night.

More follows...

