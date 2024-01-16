Vivek Ramaswamy suspends campaign after coming fourth in Iowa
Biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author expected to endorse Donald Trump after former president’s overwhelming win
Related video: Donald Trump addresses supporters after landslide Iowa caucus win
Vivek Ramaswamy is ending his presidential campaign after finishing fourth in the Iowa Caucuses.
The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author is expected to endorse Donald Trump after the former president’s overwhelming victory in the first contest in the Republican presidential primary.
“There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country,” he told his supporters in the Hawkeye State on Monday night.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies