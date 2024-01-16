Vivek Ramaswamy suspends campaign after coming fourth in Iowa

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vivek Ramaswamy is ending his presidential campaign after finishing fourth in the Iowa Caucuses.

The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author is expected to endorse Donald Trump after the former president’s overwhelming victory in the first contest in the Republican presidential primary.

“There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country,” he told his supporters in the Hawkeye State on Monday night.

