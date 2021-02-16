Ten tips to ensure people take care of their mind and body during the pandemic

From lockdowns to homeschooling, and financial uncertainty to social isolation, there is no denying that the last 12 months have been difficult for many people in all sorts of ways.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every single one of us: not just the tragic loss of life but the changes to even the most basic aspects of our daily lives.

That is why it is so important for us all to take the time to look after not just our physical health but our mental wellbeing – and for those who require support to access it.

One way those in need can get help is through Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters service, which brings together information and tools for everything from coping with anxiety to improving sleep.

Little changes can make a big difference, and however bad you or someone you know might be feeling, there is always help available.

Mental health experts have produced 10 simple tips using the clinically approved advice on the Every Mind Matters website to ensure people take care of their mind as well as their body.

1. Plan practical things

Making a plan ahead of time can help take the stress out of everyday tasks.

If you're unable to get to the shops, work out how you can get any household supplies you need. You could try asking neighbours or family friends, or find a delivery service.

Make sure you continue accessing treatment and support for any existing physical or mental health problems where possible, and let services know if you are staying at home so you can discuss how to continue receiving support.

If you take regular medicine, you might be able to order repeat prescriptions by phone, or online via a website or app. Contact your GP and ask if they offer this. You can also ask your pharmacy about getting your medicine delivered, or ask someone else to collect it for you.

If you support or care for others, either in your home or by visiting them regularly, think about who can help out while you are staying at home. Let your local authority know if you provide care or support someone you do not live with.

2. Stay connected with others

Many people have felt lonely or isolated during the pandemic and maintaining healthy relationships with people you trust is vital for your mental wellbeing.

Think about ways to stay in touch with friends and family – by phone, messaging, video calls or social media.

Staying connected with family and friends is vital to mental wellbeing (Getty Images)

3. Talk about your worries

Expressing how you feel to family, friends, neighbours or carers can help if you’re feeling anxious or overwhelmed.

It is normal to feel a bit worried or scared about the current situation. Remember: it is OK to share your concerns with others you trust – and doing so may help them too.

If you cannot speak to someone you know or if doing so has not helped, there are plenty of helplines you can try instead. For more information visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/mental-health-helplines/.

4. Look after your body

Our physical health has a big impact on how we feel so it is important to stay active and maintain a balanced diet.

At times like these, it can be easy to fall into unhealthy patterns of behaviour that end up making you feel worse.

Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, drink enough water and stay active. Physical activity can really help to boost your mood, and there are a lot of workouts online that you can do from your own home. And try to avoid smoking, drugs or drinking too much alcohol.

For more tips and support to look after your body, search NHS Better Health.

5. Stay on top of difficult things

Concern about the coronavirus outbreak and your health is normal. However, some people may experience intense anxiety that can affect their day-to-day life.

Try to focus on the things you can control, such as how you act, who you speak to and where you get information from.

It's fine to acknowledge that some things are outside of your control, but if thoughts about the situation are making you feel anxious or overwhelmed, there are ideas to help manage your anxiety on Every Mind Matters.

6. Try not to overwhelm yourself with news

You could set yourself a specific time to read updates and be mindful of how you are consuming news depending on your mental health.

Fact-check information from social media or other people.

7. Check your employment and benefits rights

You may be worried about work and money while you have to stay home – which can have a big effect on your mental health.

If you have not already, you might want to talk with your employer. Find out about government support for businesses and self-employed people and understand your sick pay and benefits rights.

8. Carry on doing things you enjoy

If we are feeling worried, anxious, lonely or low, we may stop doing things we usually enjoy.

Make an effort to focus on your favourite hobby if it is something you can still do at home. Or start a new hobby: read, write, do crosswords or jigsaws, bake, or try drawing and painting. Whatever it is, find something that works for you.

Reading, painting or knitting are just some of the activities you could try to keep yourself entertained (PA)

9. Take time to relax

This can help with difficult emotions and worries, and improve our wellbeing. Relaxation techniques, which can also help you deal with feelings of anxiety, are available on Every Mind Matters

10. Get good sleep

Good-quality sleep makes a big difference to how we feel, so it's important to get enough. Try to maintain your regular sleeping pattern and stick to good sleep practices.

If you feel like you need further support, make sure you get it. There are several options for this, including:

Talking therapies: If you are struggling with anxiety or depression and haven’t yet sought help, NHS talking therapies are a free, effective and confidential way to treat common mental health issues.

You can speak to your GP for a referral to NHS talking therapies, or you can self-refer via nhs.uk/talk’

24/7 mental health support: 24/7 urgent mental health support is available to all adults and children.

You can find your local NHS helpline by searching for your postcode or home town in a new service finder at nhs.uk/urgentmentalhealth.