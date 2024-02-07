Jump to content

Special counsel investigating Biden's handling of classified documents has completed probe, AG says

Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department special counsel investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has completed his inquiry and a report is expected to be made public soon

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 February 2024 23:24
Election 2024 Biden
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Justice Department special counsel investigating President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents has completed his inquiry and a report is expected to be made public soon, Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers in a letter Wednesday.

Garland did not detail the conclusions of the report from special counsel Robert Hur, but did say that he was committed to disclosing as much of it as possible once the White House completes a review of the document for potential executive privilege concerns.

