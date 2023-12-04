Jump to content

Ex-ambassador charged with serving as secret agent for Cuba's intelligence services for decades

The Justice Department says a former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with serving as a covert agent for Cuba’s intelligence services since at least 1981

Joshua Goodman,Eric Tucker
Monday 04 December 2023 16:00
Former Ambassador Arrested
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with serving as a covert agent for Cuba's intelligence services dating back decades, the Justice Department said Monday.

Newly unsealed court papers allege that Manuel Rocha engaged in “clandestine activity” on Cuba's behalf since at least 1981, including by meeting with Cuban intelligence operatives and providing false information to U.S. government officials.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Miami, charges Rocha with acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. The 73-year-old had a 25-year career as a U.S. diplomat, including top posts in Bolivia, Argentina and the U.S. Interests Section in Havana

He is due in court later Monday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

