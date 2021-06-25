Miami building collapse: Pregnant British mother believed to be among 99 missing
Video captures harrowing moment of Florida building collapse leaving 51 missing
One is confirmed dead but more fatalities are expected as authorities warned the number of missing from the collapsed apartment complex in Florida could increase from the current figure of “at least” 99.
Firefighters rescued 35 people from the Champlain Tower South building that collapsed in the middle of the night in Surfside, a beachside town just 6 miles (9.6 km) north of Miami.
Two were pulled from the rubble, including a young boy, as early hope of finding more survivors faded with each passing hour. Eleven were treated for injuries and four transported to local hospitals for further medical attention.
Meanwhile, a pregnant British woman along with her husband and their one-year-old daughter are thought to be among those still unaccounted for since the collapse.
A state of emergency was declared as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrived to help search and recovery efforts, and to provide assistance and shelter to the 102 people who have been “accounted for” from the building. The 12-storey apartment building built in 1981 was only 40 years old when it collapsed about 1.30 am local time Thursday morning.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assistant chief of operations Ray Jadallah said that the sonar sound devices from various areas inside the debris have detected signs that could potentially be from some of the 99 people still missing.
“We did receive sounds, not necessarily people talking, but sounds,” Mr Jadallah said.
“What sounds like people banging, well not people but sounds of a possibility of a banging, short of that we haven’t heard any voices coming from the pile.”
Those with family members who may have been in the building at the time of its collapse are asked to call 305-614-1819. More information here.
Pregnant British mother, husband and daughter thought to be among missing
A pregnant British mother, her husband and their one-year-old daughter are all believed to be among those who still remain unaccounted for since the collapse.
Bhavna and Vishal Patel, along with daughter Aishani were staying at the Champlain Towers South building when it crumbled to the ground on Thursday, according to a member of their family.
Pleas have been made to help locate the family as one person has been confirmed dead. The true toll is however thought to be much higher.
Nicolette Brent, the UK’s Consul General in Miami visited the family reunification centre in Surfside on Thursday evening and said her team was “ready to help any British nationals who may have been involved in this tragic incident.”
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the UK in America said: “We are working with the local authorities in Miami-Dade county to establish if any British nationals have been involved in the residential building collapse that took place earlier today,” reported The Telegraph.
Miami building was about to begin repairs
The Miami apartment building that partially collapsed was about to begin corrosion repairs, according to an attorney.
Kenneth S Direktor, a lawyer who represents a resident-led association operating the building, told The New York Times that an engineering review found the need for repairs so the building, built in the 1980s, could meet structural standards for a recertification process.
He, however, said that there is no evidence that the collapse was linked to the issues identified in the review.
22 South Americans among missing
A total of 22 South Americans were missing in the collapse — nine from Argentina, six from Paraguay, four from Venezuela and three from Uruguay, according to officials in those countries quoted by The Associated Press.
Nicholas Fernandez, of Miami, told the news wire she spent hours trying to call two Argentian friends who were staying in the building with their young daughter after fleeing the Covid-19 outbreak in Latin America.
“The hope is that, perhaps, someone hears the call. I know there are dogs inside,” he said. “I know it may sound ridiculous what I’m saying but there’s always hope until we hear different.”
Rescue efforts to continue throughout night
Florida fire marshal Jimmy Patronis told WPLG Miami that rescue crews would not stop “just because of nightfall”
“They just may have a different path they pursue,” he said.
“There’s all those what-ifs,” he added, describing a bunk bed near the now-exposed top of the building. “Somebody was probably sleeping in it,” he said.
Relatives of Paraguay’s first lady among those missing in Miami collapse
Relatives of Paraguay’s first lady Silvana Abdo are among those missing after the Miami apartment collapse.
Six people from the country are missing, and they include the first lady's sister Sophia López Moreira, according to Paraguayan authorities. The first lady is now planning to travel to Miami today.
‘The building is literally pancaked’: Surfside mayor describes damage
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told Associated Press the “building is literally pancaked”.
“That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive,” he said.
Researcher says Florida building was sinking into ground for decades
The Florida building that partially collapsed had been sinking into the ground since the 1990s, according to a 2020 study.
“I looked at it this morning and said, ‘Oh my god. We did detect that,'” Shimon Wdowinski, a professor at Florida International University who conducted the study, told USA Today. The study found that the Champlain Towers South had been sinking at a rate of about 2mm a year in the 1990s.
However, Wdowinski said he didn’t think anyone in the city or state government would have been aware of the study. It focused on flooding hazards, and only mentioned the building once, according to USA Today.
Images from Miami
Words don’t do justice to the scale of destruction and tragedy from the Miami apartment collapse. These images show the full scope of the past 24 hours of disaster and recovery.
ICYMI: Boy pulled out of rubble after Miami building collapse
As first responders searched for survivors following a deadly building collapse in southern Florida’sMiami-Dade County early Thursday morning,firefightersmanaged to rescue a young boy, with video capturing the moment they pulled him out from the rubble.
In the video, several firefighters can be seen lifting the boy from the rubble before one first responder lifts the child over his shoulder and begins to carry him away.
Chantal da Silva covered the story.
Boy pulled out of rubble after Miami building collapse
At least one person has died after a building partially collapsed in southern Florida’s Miami-Dade County
Relatives pray for information as 99 people remain missing
More than 100 people gathered at the Surfside Community Center on Thursday, waiting for more information about their friends and family who loved in the 12-storey apartment building, writes The Independent’s Graeme Massie.
“Soriya Cohen showed a picture of her husband, Brad Cohen, who she said is missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building. Luz Marina held up a picture of her aunt, Marina Azen, who she said is missing after the shocking incident. Sergio Barth of Miami, whose brother Luis Barth, 51, was visiting town from Colombia with his wife and daughter and was staying at a friend’s apartment in the damaged side of the building. Luis Pettengill and Sophia López Moreira, who is a sister of the first lady, Silvana López Moreira, are unaccounted for along with an employee and the couple’s three children.”
Relatives pray for information as 99 people remain missing in Florida
Officials have accounted for 53 people but nearly 100 still not heard from
