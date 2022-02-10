BC-Olympic Digest, ADVISORY

Hello from Beijing

Today is Day 6 of the Beijing Olympics. Here are AP’s coverage plans. All times are Eastern. For questions, please email Amanda Barrett at abarrett@ap.org. Find the latest Olympics coverage plans on Coverage Plan. For expanded content, visit AP’s Olympics hub on AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For questions about the digital news experience or medals tables, please email Barry Bedlan at bbedlan@ap.org.

HAPPENING IN BEIJING

Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim led the parade of gold medalists on a warm and sunshiny day. Meanwhile, Austrian skier Johannes Strolz won the Olympic gold medal in the Alpine combined race just like his father did more than three decades ago.

___

TRENDING NEWS

OLY-NBC-SHIFFRIN — NBC offered a full-throated defense of how it covered skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s shocking Olympics flameout, to the point of suggesting there’s sexism involved in criticism that it was cruel in its portrayal of her emotional response. By AP Media Writer Dave Bauder. SENT: 720 words, photo.

OLY-CUR-PSYCHEDELIC-SHOES — The only things louder than the shouting in the Olympic curling venue are the shoes that Matt Hamilton brought with him to Beijing. The mustachioed American is representing the red, white and blue in a pair of sneakers that feature virtually every color under the sun. SENT: 250 words, photos.

OLY-GLIMPSES-COVID-SCARE — For one Associated Press photographer, the Olympics were a chance to cover ice hockey — and experience what happened after a positive COVID test. By Matt Slocum. SENT: 240 words, photos.

___

TOP STORIES

OLY-FIG-DOPING-RUSSIA — Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced as usual Thursday, hours after reports that she tested positive for a banned substance. Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported. By Dave Skretta and Graham Dunbar. SENT: 926 words, photos. Will be updated to 1,067 words, photos.

DOPING-RUSSIA-EXPLAINER — The first big doping case at the games involves one of its biggest stars. And it seems far from straightforward, not least because she is just 15 years old and has protections as a minor in the anti-doping rule book. The country at the center of it? Russia. Again. By Graham Dunbar. SENT:

OLY-SBD-WOMEN'S-HALFPIPE — American snowboarder Chloe Kim turned in a strong opening run to easily defend her Olympic halfpipe title. On this day in the mountains above Beijing, the only real drama was for second place, with 32-year-old Queralt Castellet of Spain taking silver in her fifth Olympic appearance. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 925 words, photos.

OLY--FIG—MEN'S SKATE — Nathan Chen followed his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a long-awaited Olympic gold medal and standing ovation from a crowd of supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 988 words, photos.

OLY--SKI-SHIFFRIN RESETS AGAIN — Mikaela Shiffrin has taken a pair of trips about a half-hour apart down the competition hill during an official training session for the upcoming super-G at the Beijing Olympics. What is not known for sure yet is whether she will race in that event Friday. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 841 words, photos.

OLY-CHINA GOES BIG — Beijing’s Winter Olympics remind us of how everything in China is big, bigger — and even bigger. Think of famous landmarks like Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City, the Great Wall, the Three Gorges Dam, and dozens of high-end malls in Beijing. China has thousands of years of doing things in a really big way, reinforcing its perceived place in the world and the political power of its leaders — from emperors to Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping. None of this bigness is new. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,121 words, photos.

OLY-BLUR-PHOTO GALLERY — Olympic pursuits of glory, captured in a blur. SENT: 271 words, photos.

____

SNAPSHOTS

OLY-BEIJING-SNAPSHOT-GREAT WALL — China’s most famous landmarks are, for the most, part, outside the Olympic bubble. That includes the Great Wall, but 60 athletes and journalists were offered an opportunity climb the wall’s ancient steps of the Juyong Pass. By Ragan Clark. SENT: 268 words, photo.

OLY-BEIJING SNAPSHOT-TWO KINDS OF NEWS: Reporters from other countries and their Chinese counterparts seem to have different approaches to the daily news conferences at the Beijing Olympics. Thursday’s briefing showcased the varied agendas. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 350 words, photo.

____

THE ATHLETES

OLY-FIG-MEN’S FREE SKATE-US — After delivering a solid performance at his second Olympics to beat his showing from eight years ago, U.S. figure skater Jason Brown said he’s accomplished all his goals but hasn’t decided yet if it’s time to retire. By Sally Ho and Aaron Morrison. SENT: 578 words, photos.

OLY-SPD-SPEEDY JACKSON — Erin Jackson shocked herself by making the U.S. Olympic speedskating team four years ago. She’d only been on the ice four months. Now she’s the favorite to win the 500 meters in Beijing. By Beth Harris. SENT: 961 word, photos.

OLY--HKW-US-DECKER — Brianna Decker has traded her skates for a scooter, on which she rests her broken left leg and uses her right foot to wheel around the Wukesong Sports Centre hallways. This is not how the United States women’s hockey team’s center envisioned spending her time at the Beijing Winter Games after being hurt in a preliminary round opening game. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 a.m.

OLY-BIA-COMPETING IN THE COLD —Cross-country skiers and biathletes got a bit of a respite from the bitter conditions at the Beijing Olympics this week as winds calmed and temperatures hovered around 19 degrees. But that’s expected to change this weekend when a cold front moves through. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 707 words, photos.

OLY--SKE-GIBSON'S BOOK — Duff Gibson became Canada’s oldest individual Winter Olympics gold medalist when he captured the men’s skeleton title at the 2006 Turin Games. He has published a book called “The Tao of Sport” in which he details his mental approach and explains why he thinks that is the difference maker for elite athletes. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 498 words, photos.

____

THE GAMES WE PLAY

OLY-SKI-MEN'S COMBINED — Austrian skier Johannes Strolz won the Olympic gold medal in the Alpine combined race just like his father did more than three decades ago. The 29-year-old Strolz was fourth fastest after the downhill run but was half a second quicker than anyone else in the slalom. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 896 words, photos.

OLY-SKE-MEN'S SKELTON — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Christopheer Grotheer of Germany have a slight difference of opinion at the midpoint of the men’s skeleton race at the Beijing Olympics. Dukurs says Grotheer cannot be caught. Grotheer politely disagrees. The standings after two runs suggest Dukurs might be right. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 503 words, photos.

OLY--SPD-SPEEDSKATING — Irene Schouten looks to win her second gold of the Beijing Olympics in the women’s 5,000 meters and add another medal to the growing haul of a Netherlands team that again look unbeatable at the oval. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts at 7 a.m. EST.

OLY-HKO-ROUNDUP — Former NHL forwards Lucas Wallmark and Anton Lander scored to help Sweden beat Latvia 3-2 on Thursday in each team’s opener at the Olympic men’s hockey tournament. Wallmark had a goal at even strength and another on the power play. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 361 words, photos. Will be updated after Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso and the U.S. open the Olympic men’s hockey tournament against host China. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. U.S.-China game starts at 8:10 a.m. EST.

OLY--SPD-SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING — Short track speedskating medals are awarded in the men’s 1,500 meters at the Beijing Olympics. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Begins 8:20 a.m. EST.

OLY--SBD-MEN'S SNOWBOARDCROSS — Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria held off Eliot Grondin of Canada in a photo finish to win the Olympic men’s snowboardcross. The 20-year-old Grondin made it close by almost diving toward the finish line with his board. SENT: 215 words, photos.

OLY--LUG-TEAM RELAY — Germany would sweep the gold medals in all four luge events if it wins the team relay on Thursday night. Race begins 8:30 a.m. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 10 a.m.

OLY-XXC—WOMEN'S CLASSIC — Therese Johaug’s appetite for Olympic gold medals was satisfied again. The Norwegian great added another title to her tally by winning the 10-kilometer classic race five days after winning the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 228 words, photos. Will be updated to 500 words by 7 a.m., photos.

OLY--CUR-GOLD MEDAL REMATCH — BEIJING -- The U.S. men’s curling team isn’t dwelling on the last time it played Sweden at the Olympics. It’s thinking of the next time. In a rematch of the Pyeongchang gold medal match, Sweden beat John Shuster’s foursome 7-4 on Thursday to take an early lead in the round-robin standings and hand the defending champions their first loss of the Beijing Games. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 560 words, photos.

____

UP TO THE MINUTE

— OLYMPICS ROUNDUP — Highlights of the day from the 2022 Winter Games.

— BEIJING OLYMPICS-THE LATEST — Real-time updates and photos from every venue around the Winter Games.

— BEIJING OLYMPICS-WHAT TO WATCH — A guide to key storylines each day. Moves after 1 a.m.

— MEDAL BRIEFS — A roundup of the day’s gold medals.

____

FEATURED IMAGES

OLYJR126 — Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men’s free skate program during the figure skating event.

OLYTH195 — Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States walks from the finish area after a training run.

OLYKS115 — United States’ Chloe Kim reacts during the women’s halfpipe finals.

OLYDA239 — Daniel Grassl, of Italy, competes in the men’s free skate program during the figure skating event.

OLYDA280 — Yuzuru Hanyu, of Japan, falls in the men’s free skate program during the figure skating event.

OLYRM139 — Yin Zheng, of China, slides during men’s skeleton run 1.

OLYMS101 — An ambulance driver looks in the mirror while transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after a positive coronavirus test.

____

GRAPHICS

Beijing Winter Olympics Medal Tracker

AP will be offering a daily medal roundup for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, showcasing the top 10 medal winners by country.

Beijing Winter Games Top 10 Medal Tracker 1C — A 1-column wide list of the most medals won, sorted by country, at the Beijing Olympic Games; ETA updated 10:30 a.m. Eastern time daily throughout the Olympics

Beijing Winter Games Top 10 Medal Tracker 2C — A 2-column wide list of the most medals won, sorted by country, at the Beijing Olympic Games; ETA updated 10:30 a.m. Eastern time daily throughout the Olympics