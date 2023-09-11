Watch live: Morocco earthquake rescue operations continue in Amizmiz

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as rescue operations continue in Amizmiz following Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.

More than 2,122 people have been killed following the disaster on Friday 8 September, with the death toll expected to rise.

A seismological expert has warned aftershocks will continue to rock Morocco for weeks and months. Remy Mossu, the director of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, told Sky News that more than 25 aftershocks have already hit the country since the 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

While the search for survivors continues in the disaster-hit region, some villagers say they are struggling to find enough space to bury their dead. Others are preparing extra graves ready for more bodies, even as rescue operations continue.

Relief workers face the challenge of reaching areas in the High Atlas, a rugged mountain range where settlements are often remote and where many houses crumbled. In the badly-hit village of Amizmiz, residents watched as rescuers used a mechanical digger on a collapsed house. “They are looking for a man and his son. One of them might still be alive,” said Hassan Halouch, a retired builder. The team eventually recovered only bodies.