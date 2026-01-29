Senegal and Morocco fined and players banned after African Cup final walk-off and chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Africa's soccer body issued fines worth more than $1 million and banned Senegal's coach and Senegalese and Morocco players Wednesday following a shambolic African Cup soccer final this month that involved a walk-off protest, fans trying to storm the field and fights among journalists.

The sanctions announced by the Confederation of African Football included fines totaling $615,000 for the Senegalese soccer federation and $315,000 for the Morocco federation for unsporting and improper conduct by their players, coaching staff and supporters, among other offenses.

The Jan. 18 African soccer showpiece was marred by Senegal players walking off led by coach Pape Thiaw in protest against a penalty awarded late in regulation time to host Morocco. Thiaw was banned for five African games and given an individual fine of $100,000 for bringing the game into disrepute, the African confederation said.

The game restarted after a delay of around 15 minutes, Morocco missed the penalty, and Senegal won the African title 1-0 after extra time.

The heated final in Rabat also saw supporters trying to storm the field, Morocco and Senegal players scuffling on the sidelines, reporters from the two countries fighting in press areas, and a bizarre sequence where Moroccan ball boys attempted to seize a towel being used by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy — in an apparent bid to distract him and help their team win the continental title.

That behavior by the home team's ball boys led to a $200,000 fine for Morocco's federation, which will be a co-host of the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal and has come under scrutiny for the shambolic African final.

Senegal players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were banned for two African games, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi was also banned for two games, with one suspended, and Morocco's Ismael Saibari was banned for three games and fined $100,000 for unsporting behavior.

The African soccer body dismissed an appeal by Morocco to have the result canceled and Morocco declared the winner because of the Senegalese walk-off.

This story has been corrected to show that the African Cup final was on Jan. 18 and not Jan. 23.

