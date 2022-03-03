Russia Ukraine War Advisory

EDITORS:

Russian forces have besieged two strategic Ukrainian ports as U.N. says over 1 million people have left Ukraine and many more are internally displaced since Moscow launched its invasion a week ago.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ENERGY - European governments are bracing for potential disruption to critical oil and gas supplies amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and seeking new ways to ensure energy security by reducing reliance on Russia. Natural gas flows that Europe relies on for heat and electricity so far haven’t been interrupted from Russia, but already high energy prices are soaring further, which could mean more painfully high bills for customers.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-END OF DIPLOMACY? -- Eyeing each other warily across long negotiating tables, U.S. and Russian diplomats never much trusted each other. Yet even during the Cold War, they hashed out agreements on the biggest issues of the day. Now the fierce, mutual hostility over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raises a critical question: Is U.S.-Russian diplomacy effectively dead? The answer is crucial for reasons that go far beyond the Ukraine war and the immediate interests of both nations. By Matthew Lee and Vladimir Isachenkov. 980 words.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The United Nations says more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. That’s the swiftest refugee exodus this century. Moscow said Thursday it was ready for more talks to end fighting even as its forces pressed their assaults on the country’s second-largest city and two strategic seaports. The tally the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press was reached Wednesday and amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, videos, interactives. With RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST, RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THINGS TO KNOW, RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-EYES ON THE GROUND.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-INDIA STUDENTS — Thousands of Indians studying in Ukraine have suddenly found themselves in the throes of the war after Russia invaded the country last week, with many hunkered inside bunkers and fearful of what lies ahead. By Krutika Pathi and Sheikh Saaliq. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by midnight, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CORPORATE RISKS — Automakers hit pause on their factories in Russia, oil companies withdrew from lucrative Russian joint ventures, airlines had to drop their Moscow routes and brewers stopped making beer. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threw corporate strategies into disarray. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-WAR CRIMES — The International Criminal Court prosecutor has launched an investigation that could target senior officials believed responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide amid a rising civilian death toll and widespread destruction of property during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By Mike Corder. SENT 900 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-KYIV SHRINES - As Kyiv braces for a Russian attack, the spiritual heart of Ukraine is in the crosshairs. Among the sites at risk are shrines dating back nearly 1,000 years to Ukraine’s adoption of Orthodox Christianity, including the golden domed St. Sophia Cathedral and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a sprawling underground and above-ground complex also known as the Monastery of the Caves. By Peter Smith. SENT: 950 words, photos.

PARALYMPICS-RUSSIA OUT — Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from competing at the Paralympics because of their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee announced the about-face less than 24 hours after it said it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete when the Games open on Friday. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 650 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES-DISABLED — Some of Ukraine’s most vulnerable citizens have reached safety in Poland through an effort of solidarity and compassion that transcended borders and raised a powerful counterpoint to war. A train pulled into the station in Hungary on Wednesday carrying some 200 people with severe physical and mental disabilities. The refugees are mostly children and were residents of two orphanages for the disabled in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv that were evacuated as Russian forces battered the city. By Justine Spike. SENT: 550 words, photos.

FINLAND-SWEDEN-NATO - Throughout the Cold War and in the decades since it ended, nothing could persuade Finns and Swedes that they would be better off joining NATO. Until now. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has profoundly changed Europe’s security outlook. By Jari Tanner. SENT: 800 words, photos.

AP PHOTOS: Day 7, Ukrainians feeling weight of war

