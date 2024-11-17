Indian and Nigerian leaders pledge stronger security ties and support for Global South

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The leaders of Nigeria and India pledged stronger ties in maritime security and counterterrorism during a meeting on Sunday where they also agreed on more support for Global South nations.

In his first visit to Nigeria, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by President Bola Tinubu in capital Abuja, where both spoke of a new chapter in their strategic partnerships in the areas of defense, energy, technology, trade and development.

Modi has often touted India as the voice of the Global South, the group of countries primarily considered developing nations, including Nigeria, but which also includes China and several wealthy Persian Gulf states.

“Together we will also continue to highlight at the global level the priorities of the Global South and thanks to our joint efforts, we will achieve success as well in this,” said Modi.

A joint statement said both leaders pledged greater collaboration in counterterrorism, maritime security and intelligence sharing to cope with growing threats in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea, the area off the coast of West Africa that is one of the world’s most dangerous for piracy.

Nigeria is India’s largest trading partner in Africa with total bilateral trade between estimated at $14.9 billion in 2022. There are also at least 60,000 Indian nationals and 200 Indian companies in Nigeria, authorities say.

The Nigerian leader conferred on Modi the title of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, Nigeria’s second-highest national honor, describing Modi as a representation of a “very strong commitment to democratic values and norms.”

“Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India and will work to broaden the same for the mutual benefits of our two friendly countries,” Tinubu said.