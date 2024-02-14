Watch live: India’s Prime Minister Modi speaks during World Government Summit in UAE

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

At the invitation of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister will be a Guest of Honour while participating in the World Government Summit 2024 held in Dubai, and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit.

Mr Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to the UAE, will meet the UAE Vice President During his visit to the UAE, and will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi.

India had announced its construction during Mr Modi’s visit to UAE in 2018.

India and the UAE have also signed a pact to expand bilateral investment in digital infrastructure during his visit to the country.