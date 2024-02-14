Watch live: India’s Prime Minister Modi speaks during World Government Summit in UAE
Watch live as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates.
At the invitation of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister will be a Guest of Honour while participating in the World Government Summit 2024 held in Dubai, and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit.
Mr Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to the UAE, will meet the UAE Vice President During his visit to the UAE, and will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi.
India had announced its construction during Mr Modi’s visit to UAE in 2018.
India and the UAE have also signed a pact to expand bilateral investment in digital infrastructure during his visit to the country.
