Watch as hatch closes on ISS as Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-5 prepares to return to Earth

Mary-Kate Findon
Saturday 11 March 2023 07:23
Watch from the International Space Station as Nasa's SpaceX Crew-5 prepares to return to Earth

This feed shows the undocking from the ISS live from space as the crew embarks on their journey for splashdown.

Nasa astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina are wrapping up their nearly six-month science mission

Mann’s liftoff to the ISS made her the first-ever Native American woman in space.

Crew-5 conducted over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations during their stay on the ISS, including printing human organs in space.

The Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, is expected to spashdown later on Saturday, 11 March, at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

