Watch live as Nasa unveils spacesuit prototype for Moon mission

Watch live as Nasa unveils its next-generation spacesuit prototype for the upcoming Artemis III crewed Moon landing mission.

The mission will see humans again land on the surface of the moon for the first time since the 1970s.

This feed shows the big reveal at Space Center Houston in Texas on Wednesday, 15 March.

While the suits on display are prototypes, they will give a glimpse of what space travelers might wear on Artemis III.

The launch is currently scheduled for December of 2025, and it will be the second crewed Artemis mission.

Nasa says it will make history by sending the first humans to explore the region near the lunar South Pole.

SpaceX has been selected to provide the human landing system that will transport Artemis III astronauts from Orion in lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon.

