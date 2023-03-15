Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Nasa unveils spacesuit prototype for Moon mission

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 15 March 2023 14:38
Comments

Watch live as Nasa unveils its next-generation spacesuit prototype for the upcoming Artemis III crewed Moon landing mission.

The mission will see humans again land on the surface of the moon for the first time since the 1970s.

This feed shows the big reveal at Space Center Houston in Texas on Wednesday, 15 March.

While the suits on display are prototypes, they will give a glimpse of what space travelers might wear on Artemis III.

The launch is currently scheduled for December of 2025, and it will be the second crewed Artemis mission.

Recommended

Nasa says it will make history by sending the first humans to explore the region near the lunar South Pole.

SpaceX has been selected to provide the human landing system that will transport Artemis III astronauts from Orion in lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in