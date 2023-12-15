Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Nasa’s SpaceX CRS-29 cargo craft undocks from space station

Rhys Jones
Friday 15 December 2023 22:09
Comments
Close

Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX CRS-29 cargo craft undocks from the International Space Station (ISS) on 15 December.

The CRS-29 Dragon spacecraft will begin undocking from the ISS on Friday at 21:45pm (GMT), after three days of delay due to weather,

The undocking was originally scheduled for Thursday 14 December, but it has been delayed repeatedly due to weather conditions as a cold front passes through the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida.

The CRS-29 craft arrived at the space station on 11 November carrying 6,500 pounds (nearly 3,000 kilograms) of supplies for ISS astronauts, along with a laser experiment.

CRS stands for “Commercial Resupply Services”, and this is the 29th such mission SpaceX has flown to the ISS for NASA.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in