Watch live: Nasa’s SpaceX CRS-29 cargo craft undocks from space station
Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX CRS-29 cargo craft undocks from the International Space Station (ISS) on 15 December.
The CRS-29 Dragon spacecraft will begin undocking from the ISS on Friday at 21:45pm (GMT), after three days of delay due to weather,
The undocking was originally scheduled for Thursday 14 December, but it has been delayed repeatedly due to weather conditions as a cold front passes through the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida.
The CRS-29 craft arrived at the space station on 11 November carrying 6,500 pounds (nearly 3,000 kilograms) of supplies for ISS astronauts, along with a laser experiment.
CRS stands for “Commercial Resupply Services”, and this is the 29th such mission SpaceX has flown to the ISS for NASA.
