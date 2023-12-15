Watch live: Nasa’s SpaceX CRS-29 cargo craft undocks from space station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Nasa’s SpaceX CRS-29 cargo craft undocks from the International Space Station (ISS) on 15 December.

The CRS-29 Dragon spacecraft will begin undocking from the ISS on Friday at 21:45pm (GMT), after three days of delay due to weather,

The undocking was originally scheduled for Thursday 14 December, but it has been delayed repeatedly due to weather conditions as a cold front passes through the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida.

The CRS-29 craft arrived at the space station on 11 November carrying 6,500 pounds (nearly 3,000 kilograms) of supplies for ISS astronauts, along with a laser experiment.

CRS stands for “Commercial Resupply Services”, and this is the 29th such mission SpaceX has flown to the ISS for NASA.