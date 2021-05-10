NBC pulls out of airing Golden Globes as Hollywood group faces push to diversify

NBC has announced that it will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes awards ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The decision comes after several months of criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which runs the awards, for a lack of diversity amongst its members.

In a statement published Monday, NBC said: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Last week, the HFPA confirmed a list of proposed reforms in an effort to address the longstanding criticism, though they were dismissed by the Time’s Up organisation as “window dressing platitudes”.

Earlier on Monday, actress Scarlett Johannson called on the film industry to “step back” from the Golden Globes until HFPA and the awards undergo “fundamental reform”.

The Avengers star said in a statement that: “As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences. The HFPA is an organisation that was legitimised by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit.”

Shea dded: “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

Her sentiments have been echoed by the likes of Netflix, which announced on Friday that it was “stopping any activities with [the HFPA] until more meaningful changes are made” and added that: “Netflix and many of the talent and creators we work with cannot ignore the HFPA’s collective failure to address these crucial issues with urgency and rigor.”