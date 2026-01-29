Car rams into Chabad headquarters in New York City, damaging doors
A car crashed into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York City on Wednesday night, damaging some of the deeply revered Hasidic Jewish site's doors.
There were no apparent injuries, and the driver was detained by police, Chabad Lubavitch spokesperson Motti Seligson said.
“Those are the facts that we know at this point, and we hope to get clarity very soon,” he said.
Video of the crash that was posted online shows a car with New Jersey license plates moving forward and backward on an icy driveway leading to a building in the complex and ramming its basement-level doors at least four times.
The driver, who is wearing shorts, emerges, shouts to bystanders that “It slipped” and says something to police about trying to park.
The Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn's Crown Heights receives thousands of visitors annually. Its Gothic Revival facade is very recognizable to adherents of the Chabad movement and has inspired dozens of replicas across the world.
Commonly referred to as 770, a nod to the address of the complex’s original building, the headquarters now encompasses multiple adjacent structures.
New York police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
