AP Week in Pictures: Global
July 26 – Aug. 1, 2024
Venezuelans take to the streets to protest the results of a presidential election that handed incumbent President Nicolás Maduro a third six-year term, a rocket attack in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killed 12 children, and Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.
