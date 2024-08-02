AP Week in Pictures: Global

Support truly

July 26 – Aug. 1, 2024

Venezuelans take to the streets to protest the results of a presidential election that handed incumbent President Nicolás Maduro a third six-year term, a rocket attack in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killed 12 children, and Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

