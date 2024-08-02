Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 02 August 2024 07:41

AP Week in Pictures: Global

July 26 – Aug. 1, 2024

Venezuelans take to the streets to protest the results of a presidential election that handed incumbent President Nicolás Maduro a third six-year term, a rocket attack in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killed 12 children, and Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

