Watch live: Nikki Haley holds rally in New Hampshire ahead of primary

Watch live as Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley holds a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, 16 January,

Republican candidates turned to New Hampshire after the Iowa caucuses, as they try to stop Donald Trump from being the party’s White House nominee, having lost to the former president in Iowa.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished far behind in second place, with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley coming in third.

More than half of Iowa voters went with Trump, propelling him closer towards a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden for November’s presidential election.

The 51-year-old said on Tuesday that she would skip any future party debates unless Mr Trump attends, which led to ABC News cancelling a New Hampshire debate that was set to feature her and Mr DeSantis.

The former president has refused to debate his Republican rivals.