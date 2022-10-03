Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Tuesday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.
The launch is the latest weapons test by North Korea in an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States.
North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal, though Seoul and Washington say they are defensive in nature.
