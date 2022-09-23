Jump to content

US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for start of first major joint drills in five years

Threat of North Korea looms over exercises, as crew member says they ‘can’t ever really forget what we’re all here for’

Arpan Rai
Friday 23 September 2022 18:17
Comments
<p>US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted into Busan Naval Base in Busan, South Korea </p>

US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted into Busan Naval Base in Busan, South Korea

(AP)

The nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier has reached the Korean peninsula for the start of major joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.

Washington and Seoul had announced on Monday that they would carry out joint drills aimed at boosting the military readiness of both allies for the first time in half a decade, in a show of strength directed at North Korea.

The aircraft carrier and ships from its accompanying strike coalition docked at a naval base in South Korea’s southern port city of Busan on Friday.

