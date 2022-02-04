BC-OLY-Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory

The Beijing Winter Olympics started Friday. They will run Feb 4-20. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. For the latest stories, video and photos, visit the Olympics hub in AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

Here are AP’s coverage plans for Saturday. All times are Eastern.

UPCOMING ENTERPRISE:

OLY-NORTH KOREA-ABSENCE--North Korea basked in the limelight during the last Winter Games in South Korea Because of fears of the coronavirus, no North Korean athletes or officials will attend these Games in Beijing, and some observers believe the North will continue its recent belligerence, even amid the rhetoric of Olympic peace. By Kim Tong-Hyunh and Kim Hyunh-jin. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 1 a.m., photos.

UPCOMING EVENTS COVERAGE:

OLY--FIG-TEAM COMPETITION — The short program for pairs and the men’s free skate take place for the team competition in figure skating at the Beijing Games. By Sally Ho. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Competition starts 8:30 p.m.

OLY--SPD-SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING — Short-track speedskating begins at the Beijing Olympics with medals awarded in the mixed team relay. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Begins 6 a.m.

OLY--HKW-ROUNDUP — The United States women’s hockey team follows a day off to play Russia in an A Pool preliminary round game at the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday. In other action, Canada plays Finland, Japan plays Denmark and the Czech Republic faces Sweden. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. U.S.-Russia game begins at 8:10 a.m.

OLY--FRE-MEN'S MOGULS — Moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury defends his Olympic title Saturday night. The Canadian standout is attempting to become the second men’s moguls skier to win back-to-back gold medals, joining fellow Canadian Alexandre Bilodeau who accomplished the feat in 2010 and ’14. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Final run starts at 8:40 p.m.

OLY--SPD-SPEEDSKATING — Speedskating competition gets underway at the Beijing Olympics with the women’s 3,000 meters. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Begins 3:30 p.m.

OLY--JUM-SKI JUMPING WOMEN — Norway’s Maren Lundby chose not to defend her Olympic gold in women’s ski jumping, improving chances to win for Japan’s Sara Takanashi. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Competition starts 5:45 a.m.

OLY--SBD-WOMEN'S SLOPESTYLE QUALIFYING — Jamie Anderson begins her quest for a third straight Olympic title in women’s slopestyle as qualifying kicks off Saturday. Her biggest challenger figures to be New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who beat Anderson at Winter X Games last month. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 400 words by 3 a.m., photos.

OLY-XXC--WOMEN'S SKIATHLON — Women compete in the 7.5 kilometer plus 7.5 kilometer cross county skiathlon at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. By Martha Bellisle. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2:45 a.m., photos.

