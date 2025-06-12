Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

North Korea says it has repaired its damaged destroyer and launched it in the water

North Korea says it has repaired its damaged second destroyer and launched it in the waters

Via AP news wire
Thursday 12 June 2025 23:45 BST
Koreas Tensions
Koreas Tensions

North Korea says it has repaired its damaged second destroyer and launched it in the water.

North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said Friday that it launched the warship off the east coast of the country the previous day, with the presence of leader Kim Jong Un.

KCNA cites Kim as saying the country’s two destroyers built this year, including one launched on Thursday, will play a big role in improving the North Korean navy’s operational capabilities.

Last month, North Korea said the ship was damaged in a failed launch, sparking fury from Kim, who has vowed to build a stronger navy to cope what he calls escalating U.S.-led threats against his country.

