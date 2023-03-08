Watch live as Northern Ireland secretary discusses impact of paramilitaries on region

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Northern Ireland secretary speaks to parliament about the impact of paramilitary activity on the region.

Chris Heaton-Harris will discuss the impact of organised crime on society in Northern Ireland during his speech on Wednesday, 8 March.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is conducting an inquiry into the matter, with today seeing oral evidence being given.

The committee looking at the effectiveness of current measures aimed at tackling paramilitarism.

It comes after the dissident republican group, the New IRA, became the primary focus of detectives investigating the shooting of an off-duty police detective in Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in front of his son by masked men in Omagh at a sports club.

Both the DUP and Sinn Fein came together to express joint outrage and disgust in the wake of the attack.

