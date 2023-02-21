Jump to content

EPA hold conference about Ohio trail derailment in East Palestine

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 21 February 2023 18:20
Comments

Watch live as the EPA holds a press conference in East Palestine about the Ohio trail derailment.

It comes as residents of East Palestine have expressed concerns about toxic rain and other environmental impacts of the crash.

This video shows EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan as he delivers his remarks from the Ohio town on Tuesday, 21 February.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced his plans to visit the community as they deal with the ongoing incident.

He also indicated that the federal government was planning to pursue higher fine caps and stricter safety regulations for rail companies.

The Ohio Department of Health will open a clinic in the area on Tuesday as it seeks to address the growing health fears.

Local officials have shared footage showing themselves drinking the water to demonstrate that it is safe in a bid to ease the concerns of residents.

