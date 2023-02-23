Watch live as NTSB give briefing on Ohio train derailment report

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the US National Transportation Safety Board details its report into the Ohio train derailment.

This video shows the team discussing their preliminary findings that were released on the morning of Thursday, 23 February.

The initial details confirm an earlier theory that a wheel-bearing overheated and broke just before the accident.

It also outlined that a defect detector installed along the tracks picked up on the failing bearing.

They also reported that the train had been travelling at 47 mph before the accident - slightly less than the 50 mph speed limit for locomotives.

Residents were evacuated after the derailment on 3 February and locals were concerned about potential contamination of air and water following a controlled burn of toxic chemicals aimed at preventing an explosion.

The EPA found that lab samples of local water had not been contaminated.

