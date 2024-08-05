Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Olympians in Paris, caught in motion

Via AP news wire
Monday 05 August 2024 18:46

AP PHOTOS: Olympians in Paris, caught in motion

Show all 18

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Athletes are moving in every direction at the Paris Olympics.

Rowers work together to move backward toward their finish lines.

Benny Wizani of Austria spins in the air during the men's men’s trampoline qualifying round.

Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan of China jump upward in unison before heading down to the pool in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving.

A slow shutter speed shows Manila Esposito of Italy performing on the balance beam during the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around finals.

All caught in motion.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in