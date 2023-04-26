Jump to content

Sudan military: Former ruler al-Bashir in military hospital

Sudan’s military says former autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir is being held in a military-run hospital, giving its first official statement on his location since violence in the capital Khartoum raised questions over his whereabouts

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 April 2023 09:47
Sudan-Deposed Leader
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sudan’s military said Wednesday that former autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir was being held in a military-run hospital, giving its first official statement on his location since violence in the capital Khartoum raised questions over his whereabouts.

The military says al-Bashir, former Defense Minister Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein and other former officials had been moved to the military-run Aliyaa hospital before clashes broke out across the country on April. 15.

Al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 amid a popular uprising. Both al-Bashir and Hussien are wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes related to Darfur conflict.

