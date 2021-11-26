Omicron Covid variant – live: EU to halt flights as first European case reported
The European Union called on Friday for a suspension of air travel connection to places where a new Covid-19 variant has been detected, as the first case of “Nu” was today confirmed in Europe.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was vital for the continent to act “swiftly, decisively and united”, and called for EU citizens to get vaccinated.
She added: “All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clearer understanding about the danger posed by this new variant.”
Meanwhile, Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium‘s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning in Belgium from Egypt on November 11.
The person developed the first symptoms on November 22, the virologist said.
Earlier today, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs the “Nu” variant could be even more transmissible than Delta and that it could pose a “substantial risk to public health”.
‘Nu’ variant named Omicron by WHO
The ‘Nu’ variant has officially been named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Omicron is the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet.
In June this year, the WHO announced that it would be using Greek letters as “simple” names for variants.
The variant that first emerged in Botswana, and has spread to Europe with one case in Belgium, is also known as 1.1.529.
It was also known as the Botswana variant, but the WHO has said that calling variants by the places where they are detected “is stigmatising and discriminatory.”
Financial markets suffer hits due to ‘Nu' variant fears
Around £72 billion has been wiped off the value of the FTSE100 as a result of a new Covid variant that is said to be extremely contagious.
The index of the UK’s 100 largest companies dropped by 3.6 per cent today, its biggest drop since June 2020 – the early days of the pandemic.
Meanwhile the FTSE 250, which includes the next 150 biggest companies, dropped 3.2 per cent, wiping a further £13.5bn off the London stock exchange.
The European Stoxx 600 has closed down almost 3.7 per cent.
Spain’s IBEX fell by 5.0 per cent, France’s CAC index dropped by 4.75 per cent, Germany’s DAX slipped by 4.15 per cent.
The oil price has also plummeted today, by 9 per cent, to a new two-month low.
‘Nu variant could be 500% more infectious than Delta’
The new B.1.1.529 variant may be around 500 percent more infectious than the Delta variant, a US epidemiologist has warned.
The startling claim comes after it was found that the variant that first emerged in Botswana has 32 mutations in its spike protein.
The Botswana or “Nu” variant is feared to be able to bypass vaccines and natural immunity, and has been detected in Belgium, South Africa, Hong Kong and Israel.
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), tweeted that the variant has more than double the number of “bad spike mutations” compared with the highly transmissible Delta variant.
“My god – the new #B11259 [B.1.1.529] variant being possibly ~500% more competitively infectious is the most staggering stat yet,” Dr Feigl-Ding tweeted.
“That spike in #B11259 displacing Delta has now caused shockwaves worldwide. It is really bad. Not only that but the previous #C12 variant also seems to be slowly growing and displacing Delta too in South Africa.”
More nations ban travel to and from southern Africa
A number of countries – including the UK, those in the EU, and Russia – have cancelled flights from southern African nations.
The measures come after a new extremely-contagious Covid variant was first discovered in Botswana.
More countries have now closed their borders to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.
Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have joined the ranks of countries cancelling flights from these seven nations.
Israel has banned travel from most of the African continent, except for North Africa.
The United Arab Emirates has announced that all travellers from the seven countries will not be allowed in from Monday.
In Asia – Hong Kong, Japan, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore have also banned or severely restricted travel from the seven nations.
South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said today that the travel restrictions were “unjustified”, adding that South Africa was acting with transparency, and that travel bans contravened the norms and standards of the World Health Organisation.
Covid forces German far-right party to cancel congress
A German far-right party has cancelled its congress for next month because of Covid.
The party Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has opposed many of the country’s pandemic restrictions, has cancelled the event due to the surge in coronavirus infections.
Germany has seen record infection rates in recent days and, this week, exceeded 100,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
AfD co-leaders said today that the decision to postpone the meeting had been taken out of “duty of care and responsibility for the members, delegates, but in particular also all AfD staff as well as service personnel.”
Alice Weidel, one of the leaders of AfD’s parliamentary party recently contracted the virus, as did the party’s leader in Thuringia state, Bjoern Hoecke.
Several regional AfD officials have died of Covid.
New case toll of 50,000 is highest in more than a month
A further 50,091 cases of Covid have been reported across the UK in the latest 24 hour period.
This is the highest daily figure since 21 October.
A further 160 people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive, taking the total to 144,593.
‘Nu’ variant: Fauci says US ‘learning more and more’ about Covid variant as other countries assess travel
As the world scrambles to head off the threat of a new Covid-19 variant, White House pandemic adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has said that it is too soon to make conclusive judgments about just how serious the virus is.
Asked on CNN whether there was any sign the “Nu variant” is circulating in the US yet, Dr Fauci was agnostic. “Of course anything is possible, we don’t know that. There is no indication that it is right now.”
As he described it, the American scientific community is “learning more and more” about the mutant virus, which is spreading fast in South Africa. Cases of the new variant have so far been detected in Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, and Belgium.
Andrew Naughtie reports.
The new Covid variant is likely to end up in Britain - top scientist
It is likely that the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 that is spreading in South Africa will end up in Britain, the head of the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium said on Friday.
“I think buying time is important and it’s worthwhile, because we can find out what we need to know about that particular variant,” Sharon Peacock told reporters, saying that the health service might need to make preparations.
“This is part of important planning and preparation for something that I would guess is likely to be transmitted into the UK at some point, but it buys that time.”
Brussels recommends suspending all flights between EU and countries with new Covid variant
The European Union should suspend “all flights” with countries which have declared they have the new Covid variant, European Council president Ursula von der Leyen has said.
Her comments came as alarm grew over the spread of the new variant.
She added that news of the latest Covid variant was “very concerning”.
Travellers ‘stuck on plane’ after flight from Johannesburg to Netherlands
A number of travellers on a flight from Johannesburg are reportedly stuck on a plane at Schiphol airport in the Netherlands.
Stephanie Nolan, a health reporter at the NY Times, said: “So I’m in my 3d hour on a tarmac at Schipol. While my flight from Jo’burg was somewhere over Chad, Europe went into variant panic; by the time we landed, we weren’t allowed off the plane. They won’t even let a catering truck bring us water.”
