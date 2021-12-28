✕ Close No more Covid restrictions before New Year, says Sajid Javid

There will be no further coronavirus restrictions introduced in England before New Year, health secretary Sajid Javid has announced – but ministers will look again at whether measures are needed in January.

The decision comes despite Covid-19 hospitalisations rising rapidly in London and across most of the rest of England. Current data shows the rolling seven-day average for daily hospital admissions in England has increased by 36 per cent, from 772 up to 17 December to 1048 in the week before Christmas Day.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, suggested that some of these could be “incidental” infections in asymptomatic patients who test positive while receiving care for other issues. NHS trusts are “not, at moment, reporting large numbers of patients with severe Covid type respiratory problems needing critical care”, he said, adding that these cases still place pressure on hospitals.

Meanwhile, England recorded a further 98,515 new cases on Monday as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly, after a record rise of 113,628 infections on Christmas Day and 103,893 on Boxing Day.