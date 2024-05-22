Watch live as Palestinian state recognised by Ireland Prime Minister Simon Harris

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live on Wednesday (22 May) as the Palestinian state is recognised by Ireland Prime Minister Simon Harris.

The Irish premier said the country is joining Norway and Spain in making the historic move.

Shortly before Mr Harris made the announcement outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Israel recalled its ambassador in Ireland, accusing the country of undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security.

“Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine,” said Mr Harris.

“Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”

The Taoiseach said he was confident other countries would now follow the move taken by Ireland, Spain and Norway in the coming weeks.

“This is an historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine,” he added.