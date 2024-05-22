Jump to content

Watch live as Palestinian state recognised by Ireland Prime Minister Simon Harris

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 22 May 2024 08:50
Watch live on Wednesday (22 May) as the Palestinian state is recognised by Ireland Prime Minister Simon Harris.

The Irish premier said the country is joining Norway and Spain in making the historic move.

Shortly before Mr Harris made the announcement outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Israel recalled its ambassador in Ireland, accusing the country of undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security.

“Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine,” said Mr Harris.

“Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”

The Taoiseach said he was confident other countries would now follow the move taken by Ireland, Spain and Norway in the coming weeks.

“This is an historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine,” he added.

