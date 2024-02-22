Fire engulfs 2 buildings in Spanish city of Valencia, injuring at least 7 people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia on Thursday, injuring at least seven people, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in the city center where flames could be seen bursting from windows of the 14-story residential building where the blaze apparently started. Residents could be seen trapped on balconies waiting for rescue.

The fire began in the early evening and spread to an adjacent building, state news agency Efe reported. Initial emergency service reports said there were at least seven people injured.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez posted a tweet on the X platform saying he was “shocked by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia” adding that he had offered the city “all the help that is necessary.”

“ I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene,” Sánchez said.