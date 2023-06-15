Three Brits who died in scuba diving boat blaze in Egypt named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The three Britons who died when a tourist boat burst into flames in the Red Sea have been named.

Christina Quinn, Stephen Hill and Paul Darling were on a scuba diving boat called Hurricane just off the coast of Marsa Alam in Egypt when the vessel caught fire due to a suspected electrical fault.

The three passengers were among 15 qualified diving enthusiasts who were on a week’s stay on board the boat when the fire broke out at about 8.30am local time (6.30am UK time).

They had decided to sleep in on the morning of the fire, while the other divers who were above deck managed to escape, Scuba Travel said.

St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth, where Ms Quinn, 58, was chief executive, paid tribute to her on Wednesday evening.

In a statement released by the hospice, a spokesperson for Ms Quinn said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Christina Quinn in Egypt.

“She was a sister, daughter, wife, aunty, friend, and rock to many.

“She will be missed beyond words. We would ask for privacy at this time.”

Ms Quinn took up her role as chief executive at St Luke’s in May this year following a “long and impactful” career with the NHS, most recently as director of NHS South West Leadership Academy.

The staff were forced to abandon ship after trying to rescue the Brits (via REUTERS)

Charles Hackett, chairman of St Luke’s trustees, said: “Christina was incredibly passionate about St Luke’s and its place at the heart of the community it serves, and we are devastated to lose her warmth, wisdom and leadership.

“Before her recent appointment, Christina had served for six years in a voluntary capacity as chair of St Luke’s board, working closely with the senior management team and her fellow trustees and earning their respect, trust and appreciation.

“With her vibrant and engaging personality and her down-to-earth, caring nature, as CEO she was quickly building strong and meaningful relationships both inside and outside the organisation.

“We will miss Christina enormously and our hearts go out to her family and close friends at this tragic time.”

The company Scuba Travel, which operates trips on the Hurricane, confirmed that Mr Hill and Mr Darling were also victims.

The three Britons were below deck when the fire broke out (@RassdNewsN/Twitter)

In a statement to Sky News earlier this week, a spokesperson for Scuba Travel said: “It is with great regret that we, as tour operators, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests, perished in the tragic incident.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

The statement added: “At the time the fire broke out, 12 divers were participating in a briefing on board, while those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning.”

A nearby craft was used to evacuate 12 divers, and the 14 crew members also had to abandon ship after trying to reach the missing guests, with video footage showing some jumping overboard.

Egyptian authorities had earlier said that following an initial examination of the vessel it was found that “an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room sparked the blaze”.

The British Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

Details of Stephen Hill and Paul Darling have not yet been confirmed.