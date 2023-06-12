Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rescue efforts under way after tour boat capsizes in New York cave

Lockport Police said that up to 36 passengers were on board the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it capsized on Monday

Rachel Sharp,Graeme Massie
Monday 12 June 2023 18:22
Comments
<p>All 36 passengers reportedly accounted for after tour boat capsized in Lockport caves in New York</p>

All 36 passengers reportedly accounted for after tour boat capsized in Lockport caves in New York

(WBEN NewsRadio)

Rescue efforts are currently underway in New York state after a tour boat capsized inside a cave 20 miles from Niagara Falls.

Lockport Police said that up to 36 passengers were on board the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it capsized in the cave at around 11.45am on Monday morning.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to search for the passengers.

By 12.30pm, all passengers on board had been pulled from the water, reported BNO News.

However, multiple people were receiving treatment for injuries and their conditions remain unknown.

Recommended

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area. This incident is still ongoing,” LPD said in a statement.

It also remains unclear how exactly the boat capsized.

All 36 people onboard the tour boat were eventually accounted for, WBEN NewsRadio tweeted at 12.54pm.

Lockport Cave is a half-mile-long manmade tunnel created in the 19th century with the original purpose of transporting water from the Erie Canal to the nearby Holly Manufacturing Company to power the plant.

In the 1970s, it was turned into an attraction offering thrilling underground boat rides to tourists.

Recommended

According to the New York Upstate website, the water in the caves is around two to four feet in depth.

Lockport is a city of approximately 21,000 residents in Niagara County, New York, and is located around 20 miles northeast of Buffalo.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in